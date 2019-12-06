Students in Tom DeAgostino’s mechanical engineering class are learning more than just theory — they’re working on designing products for people with physical disabilities.
A group in DeAgostino’s mechanical engineering design process class, which is project-based and includes actual clients, is creating a cupholder for Lawrence resident Deb Young’s wheelchair.
This summer, high school students from the Design the Future program designed a cupholder for Young, who is a triple amputee of six years due to a car accident. However, it quickly fell apart due to its bulk. That’s when Young reached out to DeAgostino asking for help.
“Tom … was also one of the teachers at Design the Future. I emailed Tom and said ‘Okay, remember what you offered? That if this ever goes awry, I can make modifications to it?’” Young said. “I told him what happened, and he assigned this group of students.”
Ryan Goodmiller, a junior from St. Charles, Illinois, and Renee Kryk, a junior from Downers Grove, Illinois, are members of the group designing Young’s cupholder.
“We were all kind of drawn to Deb. We really enjoyed what she wanted, and we really felt compelled to help her. She’s a really great person, so we wanted to help her and make her life easier,” Kryk said.
Young described the group’s effort as “collaborative.” She said the group went to her house and met with her several times for interviews and to measure the wheelchair. Young said she is impressed with the work the group has put in so far, partially because of the list of requirements for the design.
“They had all these specifications. [It] had to be under the armrest. I didn’t want it to stick out when it wasn’t in use, and it couldn’t be any wider than the armrest,” Young said.
Kryk said this project has been a great experience for her both professionally and personally.
“We had to learn to meet with the client and be very professional around her, and it was a great experience for us to be able to talk to our client and figure out exactly what she wanted,” Kryk said. “We could design it in a way where we would be making a good product, exactly what she wanted. And then it also just helps because it feels really good to know that we're contributing to the community and helping people out.”
Goodmiller appreciates the class’ structure so much that he thinks other upper-level mechanical engineering courses should be taught similarly.
“I think the way the class is set up is the way a lot more classes should be taught,” Goodmiller said. “Actually applying the things we’ve learned in the last few years in college, taking them out into the real world, doing something that you really didn't think you're capable of doing. But it pushes you to realize that, 'Hey, there's a lot more than I can do.'”
Young said she is thankful for the group’s help, which has inspired her to potentially take a more active role at the University.
“It’s humbling, and it brings me to tears because I haven’t always been an amputee. My career has been in special education, but now I’m sitting on the other side of things,” Young said.
Young is not the only one who has benefitted from this experience, however. Goodmiller said working with her has helped him learn and grow as well.
“Deb is an amazing lady. She's a spokesperson for people with different abilities and just has a great attitude ... She just has great energy about her that's awesome to work for and work with,” Goodmiller said. “It's been awesome [not] just learning about engineering but also learning about different perspectives, and, you know, learning from Deb’s perspective on life.”