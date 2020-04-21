Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer announced the University of Kansas will extend the deadline for students to elect credit/no-credit status for their spring semester classes to December 18, in an email sent to students on April 21.
Bichelmeyer said in the email she received feedback from students saying they felt rushed to decide by the original deadline of April 17 whether to elect credit/no-credit status for their classes this semester.
“I want you to feel comfortable with your decision so I’m writing today to let you know you have more time,” Bichelmeyer said in the email.
In the email, Bichelmeyer said students graduating in the Spring 2020 semester have until May 29 to elect this option to ensure their degrees can be certified, and students graduating in Summer and Fall 2020 can request the option until they are cleared to graduate.
Students are still advised to consult with advisors before electing credit/no-credit for their classes, as it can affect financial aid, scholarships and acceptance into other programs. The option is still not available for all majors and classes.