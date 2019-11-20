For University of Kansas students from smaller towns, the move to bigger cities like Lawrence can be tough. That’s why some, like Rob Gibbs, a junior from Parsons, have joined the KU Collegiate Farm Bureau, also known as Farm Club.
Club members said they feel being in the group provides a sense of community to students from more rural communities.
“I come from like southeast Kansas, from a small town,” Gibbs said. “So, I mean I was just looking for a community that was just kind of like the one that I came from.”
Dylan Wilson, a sophomore from Pittsburg, said Farm Club President Mandy Snodgrass, a junior from Clinton, takes the time to show new members the similarities between Lawrence and the small towns many members hail from.
“Last week, we were driving around with Mandy, and she was like showing us all the backroads and stuff,” Wilson said. “I had no idea there was farmland around here. It definitely reminds me of home.”
The small-town feeling is only part of Farm Club’s goals, said vice president Holly Swearingen, a senior from Eudora studying psychology. Community outreach and education programs, such as Slice of Ag, a program held in January for fourth graders, are important for Farm Club as well. Members of Farm Club talk to fourth graders from all the Douglas County schools about various agriculture topics.
“It’s just a cool educational experience for all of them, and it’s a good way to give back to like the kids in the community and educate them,” Swearingen said.
Farm Club has several events planned to help the community, Swearingen said. The club helps local food bank Just Food in November and gives out hot chocolate on Wescoe Beach in December.
“We’re hoping from handing out [hot] chocolate we’ll get people from all different backgrounds,” said Gibbs, the treasurer of Farm Club. “We can engage them and talk about different farm and ag policies that are going on and things they can do that could help influence better practices.”