For his capstone project, Kris Kneisley, a recent graduate of the Department of Film and Media Studies at the University of Kansas, was filming a puppet show. He filmed on the soundstage in Summerfield Hall on Saturday, March 7.
A week later it was announced he no longer had access to any of the equipment he needed to finish his film.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Film and Media Studies had to shut down student production and equipment rentals for the duration of the spring 2020 semester.
Holly Hummel, a senior film and media studies student from Lawrence, said her capstone was “huge” because she was producing a feature film. She was working with fellow senior in film and media studies from Houston, Lucas Wicklund, and recent film and media studies graduate, Josh Washington, from Overland Park.
Hummel’s film is stuck in pre-production. Carl Swanson, a lecturer leading Hummel’s capstone section, said the capstone is “designed around planning and execution,” but due to the coronavirus, most students haven’t been able to execute their plans.
“This semester for capstone hasn’t been a transition so much as a desperate attempt to salvage what we can,” Swanson said.
Swanson had to change the requirements for the production aspect of the capstone and graded creative projects based on “reasonable, good-faith effort” and accounted for pre-production work and documentation.
Kneisley is one of the lucky students who was able to film footage for his project. He said he’s dedicated to finishing this project because he wrote the first draft in high school. For him, this time has given him “a greater appreciation for post-production” in that he has spent extra hours editing and adding effects to his footage.
Other students are finding ways to stay creative, even with their class projects are on hold.
Connor Sandheinrich, a junior studying film and media studies from Waterloo, Illinois, was working on projects for an advanced production class, independent study, a capstone short film, and a music video for a local Kansas City band. And on top of that she was producing a short film for her own enjoyment.
All those productions went on hold though due to the coronavirus. However, she said she was lucky enough to have access to basic film equipment, so she produced a short film titled “Uninvited”.
Other students aren’t in the position Sandheinrich is. Some filmmakers have free time and equipment to create, while other students are on the frontline or have lost their homes.
“The romantic notion that bad times make good art tends to obscure the day-to-day material challenges and physical and emotional strain that accompany bad times,” Swanson said. “Some students might have been laid off and are facing food or housing insecurity now.”
But production jumps like this aren’t entirely unprecedented in the industry. Filmmakers are constantly on the hunt for new projects due to the rapidly changing nature of the film industry.
“Most of my students have been pretty resilient,” Swanson said. “Having to extend their projects or finding other projects to work on was always part of that.”