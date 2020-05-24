The University of Kansas formed 10 work groups to address the challenges the institution faces as a result of the new coronavirus, Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer announced Friday in an email to faculty and staff.
The groups, called Design Teams, are comprised of approximately 200 faculty, staff, students and partners. Each team is assigned a specific area that will help the University reopen in the fall — including safety, fiscal recovery and student life.
“These rapid adjustments have challenged us, and they are not yet over,” Bichelmeyer said in the statement. “In this moment of change, we will do well to recognize that, amidst the chaos, there is opportunity.”
Bichelmeyer said the chairs of these teams will determine specific goals and a short-term action plan that addresses the pandemic, but also aligns with the University’s upcoming strategic plan.
The teams and chairs are:
- Student and Faculty Success: Learning and Teaching — Michelle Carney, dean of the School of Social Welfare; and Stuart Day, dean of the School of Professional Studies and Edwards Campus
- Student and Faculty Success: Student Life — Ann Brill, dean of the School of Journalism and Mass Communications; and Tammara Durham, vice provost for student affairs
- Student and Faculty Success: Faculty Success — Chris Brown, vice provost for faculty development; and Rick Ginsberg, dean of the School of Education
- Healthy and Vibrant Communities: Employee Success — Mike Rounds, vice provost for operations and human resources
- Healthy and Vibrant Communities: Open Community — Bob Walzel, dean of the School of Music; and Derek Kwan, executive director, Lied Center for the Performing Arts
- Healthy and Vibrant Communities: Jayhawk Cloud — Mary Walsh, chief information officer; and Chris Gregory, director of marketing and public relations, Edwards Campus
- Research and Discovery — Simon Atkinson, vice chancellor for research
- Safety — Andrew Foster, director of emergency management
- Fiscal Recovery — Barbara Bichelmeyer, provost and executive vice chancellor; Diane Goddard, chief financial officer and vice provost for finance; and Jason Hornberger, senior associate vice provost for finance
- KU Advocates and Champions — Dale Seuferling, president of KU Endowment; Heath Peterson, president of the KU Alumni Association; and Dave Cook, vice chancellor for public affairs and economic development
The formation of these teams comes after Chancellor Douglas Girod announced Thursday the University is facing $120 million in lost revenue from the rapid closure of campus this past spring semester, and that enrollment in the fall 2020 semester is expected to drop nearly 10%.
“Though it will not be easy to design a new and different future for KU — because change never is,” Bichelmeyer said, “I am sure we will rise to the occasion, as Jayhawks always have.”