With the research program at the University of Kansas suspended indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, graduate students worry how this could upend their past and future endeavors.

Vice Chancellor for Research Simon Atkinson announced in an email on March 20 to the KU research community to suspend all nonessential research activities as a response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the coronavirus research frequently asked questions page, the University defines nonessential research as “any project that is not a critical long-term study that would need to be restarted or interrupted, or if time-sensitive data collection were to be impacted.”

Though researchers are advised to continue their projects from home, graduate students expressed concern on how this will affect their work.

Suma Suswaram, a third-year Ph.D. candidate from Bangalore, India studying speech language pathology, said this change makes her concerned for the state of her cross-national study in both the United States and India.

“I'm really worried now that the coronavirus is happening and the trajectory of each country is different,” Suswaram said. “What if the U.S. gets over it, but India doesn't, and I'll have to change the whole dissertation?”

Suswaram said the idea for her dissertation came from years of hard work being in the graduate program, but she worries she may have to alter her timeline. She said she may not be able to take her planned pilot study in the summer, which could affect her dissertation funding and her life path.

“I cannot afford to extend my fifth year. There's a lot of things at stake, including my visa,” Suswaram said. “I don't know how much of my passion can go to another research project, given the short duration.”

Brittney Oleniacz, a Ph.D. student in the geology department and interim vice president of the graduate student body, said a major concern for graduate students is that they are expected to still meet deadlines and the expectations of their advisers.

“It seems like they want people to continue as much as they can and stay the course,” Oleniacz said.

She said the response depends on the department and/or adviser, but a lot is uncertain for graduate students as they each face their own set of challenges.

“There's no assurance coming from anyone or anywhere," Oleniacz said. “We just want to make sure we can trust our departments in this time of crisis.”

She also expressed concerns for graduate teaching assistants who must now teach online. She said it's possible negative evaluations from students at the end of the semester could cause them to lose their spots as GTAs.

However, Oleniacz said she hopes graduate students are able to make the most of an indefinite quarantine.

“I hope that we’ll see a surge of publications after this,” Oleniacz said. “A couple months of isolation and quarantine where we’ve been productive, reading and writing, and trying to do what we can.”

She said this may also be a time in which graduate students can take a slight break from their demanding schedules and rediscover themselves again.

“I do think that we lose ourselves, especially graduate students ... This is a good time to continue doing that research but also looking at other aspects and interests that we’re normally too bogged down to think about," Oleniacz said.

She said though everything has changed, and many things are uncertain, graduate students are resilient.

“I think graduate students are going to be just fine,” Oleniacz said. “We’re pretty resourceful and smart, and I have faith that the passion for research and our line of study is going to keep us here and keep us going.”