Nutrition plays a big role in students’ lives and Watkins Memorial Health Services continues to do its part to help with its Eat Well, Live Well program.
Aftan Jameson, a KU health educator at Watkins has that idea in mind when she helps individuals with their dietary needs and questions. Jameson is in charge of the free six-week program and she personalizes each plan according to what students want.
“I like to think it’s a holistic program based on that student’s goal. So that first session when they come to me, we’re going to talk about goals. I have most people that want to lose weight, some people that want to gain weight and some that don’t want to weigh at all. They just want to learn how to eat,” she said.
Jameson said students who come in usually need help with breaking certain eating habits. Part of her service also involves advising students to track their food during the six weeks and after they’re done.
During the program, Jameson also assists students with meal preparation, sends recipes and even makes grocery lists. She said meal prepping can be hard and even she dreads it sometimes, but people will realize it eventually pays off.
Jameson said mindfulness of food habits and having someone to guide you in the right direction can help sustain nutritional balance. She added that apps like Lose It! and MyFitnessPal are useful but having personal guidance can provide an extra boost.
What’s more, Jameson said students’ busy schedules can cause them to make unhealthy decisions. However, those who come into her office find that there’s time in their days to eat and they just need to be aware of it.
Jameson said she gets 15 to 20 students a week in her office that are part of the program.
As for students, they agree that eating the right food can help with other aspects of life.
“Knowing what’s right to eat can help with your health and your overall happiness,” said sophomore Eliza Kastens.
Junior Emilee Sack hadn’t heard of the program before but said she liked how the program is free. Sack said a diet adjustment can do more than just boost your physical health as well.
“Having help to change your diet can change around grades potentially and the way people are feeling in general,” she said.