The University of Kansas Honors Program plans to take steps toward a more just and equal community, following recent protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, according to an email sent to students June 18.

The steps include a revision of Honors admissions, the continuity of the Living in Color program, investment in anti-racist programming and a revision of the Cultural Literacy & Social Justice Enhanced Learning Experience.

“Universities and honors programs have long been spaces of privilege,” Honors program leadership said in the email to students. “Each of us who work in a university is complicit in this harm and is responsible for changing it.”

Honors Program Director Sarah Crawford-Parker said the anti-racism programming will take place in an online format during winter break. It will consist of a reading experience allowing students to discuss racial inequalities in a community.

“The first step is to acquire knowledge, but then you have to do something with that knowledge,” Crawford-Parker said in an email.

A revision to Honors Program admissions started last year, Crawford-Parker said. The new focus will not emphasize standardized test scores, but rather the candidate’s personal experiences and extracurriculars.

Crawford-Parker acknowledged the importance of the peer-to-peer component, saying Honors will work on its recruitment for incoming students and on its resources for current ones.

“What we are trying to do is think about some of those process pieces like admissions,” Crawford-Parker said. “But also how do our programs support students in meaningful ways and foster connections for them.”

Crawford-Parker said they are also restructuring student involvement. The Honors ambassadors and seminar assistants of next year will receive training in August on social justice, which has not been taught in previous years.

The Living in Color program originally started when Kathy Burton, a junior from Manhattan, suggested the Honors Program expand the Templin Honors Living Learning Community into a bigger program.

“Walking away from that temporary community was difficult as, without it, I was once again alone on a campus filled with people that did not look like me," Burton said. "College is terrifying and it can make islands out of people, so I wanted to bring back Living in Color to help build bridges for students of color."

The program began in the 2020 spring semester and consisted of 4 sessions where students of color could share their experiences and ideas.

Living in Color coordinator and graduate student Amanda Limon said next semester the program will include five sessions, including a professionalism discussion with Office of Multicultural Affairs Director Precious Porras, a talk on stereotypes and a student panel for graduate students.

“Our vision is just essentially to develop a community in which students of color have a place to feel welcomed and connected with each other and the university as a whole,” Limon said.

Crawford-Parker said these are just first steps to find a sustained approach for the Honors Program to be a diverse and equal community in long term.

“We need to be persistent, we need to get feedback from students and we need to show the work,” Crawford-Parker said.