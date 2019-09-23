Students sat in rows of chairs facing a projection that spanned the front wall of the Malott Room in the Kansas Union. Those in attendance patiently awaited the first public interview with Chanel Miller, who opened on 60 Minutes with the statement:
“Rape is not a punishment for getting drunk ... You deserve a hangover, a really bad hangover, but you don't deserve to have somebody insert their body parts inside of you,” Miller said.
Chanel Miller was previously known as Emily Doe, the pseudonym she used during the time of her trial. The defendant was Brock Turner, a Stanford student who assaulted Miller at a party in 2015. The case lasted a year and a half, and ended with Turner's conviction of three felonies. He was charged with six months jail time, of which he served three.
The KU Sexual Assault Prevention and Education Center (SAPEC) hosted the event to bring light to the reality that many women and men face on a day-to-day basis.
“We wanted to provide a space where students and staff and faculty could come and watch this interview and could also do that with community if they wanted to with group support,” said Kelsey Hunter, a prevention specialist with SAPEC. “We also have advocates present at this event from the Care Center, [the] community rape crisis center.”
Miller's story started with Stanford student Brock Turner, who sexually assaulted her after a fraternity party in 2015. Ten days later, she learned about her assault through a news release for his arrest.
“Having the news broken to me by the internet, I was alone sitting at my desk surrounded by coworkers reading about how I was stripped and then penetrated and discarded in a bed of pine needles behind a dumpster," Miller said during the interview. "And that's how I figured out all of those elements. And they all added up."
Miller went on to tell the story of her case, being contacted first by an attorney and then working through the details of her assault in court. Through the process, she mentioned that a large part of her case was the bystander prevention of two Swedish students, who saw her and Turner behind the dumpster.
“A miracle also happened, which was that I was saved,” Miller said. “And thinking of the two Swedes, who knew to do the right thing, and who wanted me really to be okay, always gave me hope. They changed the story. They change the entire trajectory of my life.”
According to Hunter, SAPEC also provides bystander training and focuses on teaching students how they can intervene in threatening situations.
“[It is important] to look at that story and to think through how we are able to impact change and keep each other safe as a Jayhawk community, as a KU community,” Hunter said. “So, one takeaway that we really hope students have is feeling inspired to look out for one another and support one another.”
Miller’s trial ended with an impact statement that she was asked to write at the time of sentencing to convey the emotional process of the trial. The statement touched millions and lead to a change in state law and the first recall of a California judge in more than 80 years.
At the end of her speech, the audience sat in silence, taking in what Miller said and recognizing the courage and power she had to share her story.
“We hope that the takeaway is that survivors who are part of our community are in control of what options they want to utilize. And they have many different options available to them,” Hunter said. “It's just about the support that they need and they want to seek out.”