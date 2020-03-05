A massage therapist who was arrested on Feb. 7 and charged on aggravated indecent liberties with a child provided massage therapy services to some University of Kansas women’s athletics teams according to an email sent to students, faculty and staff from Chancellor Douglas Girod and Athletics Director Jeff Long.
Shawn Paul O’Brien provided massage therapy services to the University as an independent contractor since 2015 according to the email from Girod. O’Brien was arrested for fondling a child less than 14-years-old when he was over 18-years-old according to the booking log.
Girod said after the Lawrence-Journal World published a story regarding O’brien’s molestation of a girl living in Lawrence, the University began reaching out to all student athletes and initiated its own internal investigation.
“Though still in the early stages of this process, we are deeply troubled by what we have learned so far,” Girod said in the email. “At this time we are providing support to our student-athletes, parents and staff who have been impacted by this therapist’s association with the university.”
The University will continue its investigation alongside the KU Health System and LMH Health to further understand O’brien’s conduct. Dan Beckler, associate athletics director for public relations at the University, did not respond in time for print about which sports teams O’brien worked with.
“Kansas Athletics has strict protocols and numerous required training programs focused on students’ wellbeing and the necessity of reporting inappropriate behavior,” Girod said. “If these processes failed us in this instance, we will find out why.”
This story is developing. It will be updated as more information becomes available.