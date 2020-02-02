The University of Kansas has issued an immediate travel restriction to China for all faculty, staff and students due to concerns regarding novel coronavirus, according to an email from Chancellor Douglas Girod sent Friday, Jan. 31.
The University will also defer any upcoming international travel to the University from China.
Novel coronavirus is a type of common virus identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Saturday, a potential case of the virus, discovered in Lawrence Memorial Hospital, turned out to be a false alarm.
In late January, the CDC issued a Level 3 health warning, recommending that people avoid nonessential travel to Wuhan, China. On Thursday, Jan. 30, the warning bumped up to a Level 4 travel advisory warning, “do not travel,” for the entire country of China.
The World Health Organization declared a public health emergency of international concern for novel coronavirus Thursday, Jan. 30.
