In response to the new coronavirus pandemic, the University of Kansas transitioned to remote learning online for the rest of the semester to follow government recommendations of social distancing, which has affected language classes that rely on students communicating with each other in-person.

The Kansan spoke with some course coordinators of languages taught at the University to find out how they are adapting to the transition made roughly halfway through the semester, which to some coordinators was unexpected.

Italian

Italian Language Program Coordinator Massimiliano Cirulli said the hardest part of the transition to remote learning was the timing.

“We all went on our spring break, and all of a sudden everything that we had planned for the rest of the semester needed to be changed. It was a huge transition in a short amount of time,” Cirulli said in an email to the Kansan.

Cirulli said instructors are employing various tools to make sure students develop their ability to speak Italian, such as featuring audio recordings in PowerPoint presentations, having students submit audio recordings to their teachers and record videos of themselves speaking.

“We are lucky that all this happened in a period when distance among human beings is much shorter because of the availability of Internet, social media and such. But my opinion is that nothing can replace the physical, social space of the classroom when it comes to learning a language,” Cirulli said.

Students are able to connect with their instructors via Zoom, and Cirulli said students use this software to call their instructors for oral assessments.

Instructors place students into breakout rooms where they practice answering questions that help them prepare for their oral assessment with assistance from their instructors. On the day of the actual assessment, students meet with their instructors via Zoom and are randomly placed in pairs to evaluate their oral communication skills.

Spanish

Amy Rossomondo, director of the Spanish language program at the University, said Spanish language classes are focusing on other aspects of learning Spanish this semester instead of communicating with others.

“There's a lot you can do to improve your language learning because there are a lot of aspects to it, such as learning to read, learning to write and learning to listen,” Rossomondo said. “So, we're focusing more on those aspects right now for the rest of the semester because this happened so unexpectedly.”

The Spanish language program adjusted its classes to try and be fair to students in those classes, and as a result, there are no scheduled meeting times in the Spanish language program.

“Because we've unexpectedly moved these face-to-face classes online, it didn't seem fair to them, to all of a sudden require students to have technology capable of doing a lot of interactions,” Rossomondo said. “Also, people's schedules change, so trying to get them to be face-to-face class in real time was also pretty difficult.”

While students might not be speaking to others, Rossomondo said they are still practicing speaking by preparing what they are going to say for recordings in their classes.

“it's more practicing presentational language use in Spanish than conversational language use in Spanish that proved to be too challenging to be fair to all students with no notice,” Rossomondo said.

Should the need arise for classes to stay online in the fall, Rossomondo said the program will be better prepared.

“[Should] we need to do online classes in the fall, then we would structure the courses as online courses from the beginning, and be able to build in opportunities to practice speaking,” Rossomondo said.

For Rossomondo, the hardest part about remote learning in Spanish language classes is losing a sense of community.

“I think [in] moving online, that sense of community has been difficult to maintain, and so that's another reason that we're not asking students to try to converse with each other. It's just really complicated to require people to be at one place at one time right,” Rossomondo said.

Slavic Languages

KU Slavic Languages and Literatures Chair Ani Kokobobo said language classes in her department are still meeting online but are employing other strategies as well.

For example, Kokobobo said Russian language students are watching films to hear the language spoken, as well as using Voice Thread to record themselves. Kokobobo said students are doing more independent work than what would normally be done.

Some courses are also trying to change lesson plans so students are not as stressed out.

“My Serbo Croatian instructor told me, for instance, that she is not talking about the news as much as she would during the in person class because she knows that this is a stressful time for students,” Kokobobo said. “They think trying to balance the need to stay connected with students, versus not burdening them with a lot of assignments [will help students out].”

Kokobobo said some language classes in her department learn less commonly taught languages which have smaller class sizes, and Kokobobo sees this as an advantage.

“Some languages like Persian or Serbo Croatian are smaller, so it's easier for the instructors to keep the students engaged,” Kokobobo said.