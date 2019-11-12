For University of Kansas clubs relating to languages and culture, finding new members can be difficult due to the assumption that language is the main focus. However, these clubs encourage students to get involved regardless of fluency.
“Especially when we have our first meeting of the year, everyone expects that we’ll be speaking French at our events the whole time,” said Olivia Shaffer, president of the KU French Club.
Over 40 languages are taught at the University. Many of these languages, such as French, Italian and Korean, have corresponding clubs, according to the School of Languages, Literatures & Cultures. Sydney van Ophem, the treasurer of the French club, said many students assume these clubs appeal only to those taking the language.
“I tell my sorority sisters about it, and they’re like, ‘That’s French Club, I’m not taking French classes,’” van Ophem said. “They just have that in their heads that that’s all we do.”
For instance, Tarik Aginar, president of the KU Swahili Club, has had a difficult time finding students who aren’t enrolled in a Swahili class.
“I think one struggle may be finding the people who are interested in the culture who aren’t in the class,” Aginar said. “But finding people who have an interest in the culture itself, finding people is the hardest thing.”
Culture, not language, is what lies at the center of many of the events that these clubs organize. Most events are like the Alpine Party, a group event that includes several clubs, like the KU German and French Clubs, and features food and music, Shaffer said.
Despite their best efforts, though, Shaffer said the main way non-French students get introduced to the club is through friends who are studying the language rather than personal interest.
Some clubs are finding ways to combat the assumptions of students, however. Last year, the KU Russian Club changed its name to Slavic, East European and Eurasian Studies Club, said SEEES president Alaina DeLeo.
“When it was just the Russian Club, we only got Russian language students,” DeLeo said, “Whereas now that we’ve broadened it to Slavic, East European, and Eurasian Studies, a lot more students are interested.”
In addition to the name change, SEEES club hosts activities with a wide appeal, such as a soccer tournament, a karaoke night and a Slavic dance event, to bring in students outside of Slavic majors and minors, DeLeo said.
“I want the club to focus more on fun, interactive activities that include Central Asia, like Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan and Eastern Europe, rather than just Russia,” DeLeo said. “I think there would be a broader group of students who would enjoy, for example, the sports aspects or the karaoke — things that aren’t as academic but are more extracurricular.”
Yet even without those students, Aginar said, Swahili club is trying to build a community with help from those living in Lawrence.
“Our professor mentioned that there were families, Kenyan families, Tanzanian families, somewhere in Lawrence,” Aginar said. “He mentioned that we could go to their house and just hang out, kind of immerse ourselves in the culture. So, it’s like forming little pockets, pocket communities on campus, in Lawrence, outside of campus.”
In addition to a sense of community, exchange students and Lawrence have provided a unique kind of cultural connection to students in SEEES club, DeLeo said.
“We have several students who are exchange students. We have one from Russia, Ukraine, and I think we have two from Uzbekistan,” DeLeo said. “We’ve also had a couple times where we’ve had poetry nights that older, I would say maybe even 50+ [year-olds], there [are] older individuals who live around Lawrence who come and talk to the younger people about their life experiences and life in the Soviet Union.”
At the end of the day, Aginar said his club seeks to celebrate culture with the most amount of people, regardless of their backgrounds.
“It’ll be nice to encourage people to take the language, but that’s not really the main focus,” Aginar said. “It’s just to inform people about the culture — the foods they eat, how to cook it, different types of dress, the music, the movies, all the different aspects of the culture."