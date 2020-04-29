Suzanne Valdez, a law professor at the University of Kansas, is running for district attorney of Douglas County, according to the County Clerk’s office. Valdez cited her disappointment with current District Attorney Charles Branson as a reason for entering the race.
“I am very disappointed in the leadership of the DA’s office. I’ve been criticizing [the DA’s office] a lot to the press, and I thought I needed to put action to words,” Valdez said.
Valdez said she believes as a community-centric person, her skills and experience as a prosecutor and a lawyer make her a strong candidate for the position. From 2005-2008, she served as a special prosecutor in Wyandotte County and resumed in 2017.
As she is inspired by civic engagement among youth, Valdez said she believes her tenure at the University will help gain support from younger voters.
“I think this is going to engage young people to really appreciate the importance of, especially at the local government level, … [having] a voice and to vote and to be engaged in the process,” Valdez said.
With her inspiration toward younger voters in mind, Valdez asked Zach Thomason, Student Senate chief of staff, to be her campaign manager. He accepted the position.
Thomason is a straight shooter and “walking encyclopedia,” which, combined with his experience in Student Senate, made him a great choice for the job, Valdez said.
“As we talked about the opportunity, she asked me if I'd want to manage the campaign, and to put it bluntly, if it was any other candidate, I would have said no in a heartbeat,” Thomason said. “There's something about Suzanne that I have such an immense faith in her ability to do the job and to serve in the role of district attorney flawlessly.”
Valdez also expressed her confidence in being able to manage the staff within the office of the district attorney, which she highlighted as an especially important qualification for the job. Valdez served as chair of the Crime Victims Compensation Board of Kansas, which managed a fluctuating budget between four and five million dollars. Valdez is also president of the University Senate.
“The DA is largely an administrator, and I have plenty of experience. I am familiar with budgets and how to hire and fire people. And I know how to inspire leadership and good performance in the workplace,” Valdez said.
Valdez joins criminal defense lawyer Cooper Overstreet as the second candidate to file for the election. Current District Attorney Charles Branson has not yet filed for candidacy.
Branson has held the seat since 2004, not facing a challenger in the past three elections. Valdez said she believes she is a suitable candidate who can provide a proper change from the incumbent.