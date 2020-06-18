The University of Kansas rolled out a new policy Thursday that mandates individuals must wear a face mask over their nose and mouth around campus.
KU administrators plan to share a draft of a new public health safety plan soon, Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer said in an email, but to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, they made this mandatory mask policy effective immediately.
"During the period while the draft policy is under review, and because positive cases continue to appear in our communities, it is imperative we take measures now to help reduce potential spread," Bichelmeyer said in the email.
This policy in specific is temporary on both the Lawrence and Edwards campuses. Bichelmeyer said in the email that more public health safety measures would be announced soon, but they would instead go through the traditional policy review process, given the coronavirus pandemic is expected to impact the full upcoming academic year.
People who violate the policy, depending on their role on campus, can either be reported to Human Resource Management or Student Affairs.
Students that are working on campus, primarily in labs, should have personal protective equipment provided for their work, said Jill Hummels, director of external affairs for the provost's office. In other settings, students are encouraged to acquire and use their own mask.
During the summer, KU's Public Health Planning team will work with campus offices, including Emergency Management, to strategize how KU can best facilitate wearing masks as the pandemic continues, Hummels continued.
Departments that need PPE can fill out an online form.
Watkins Health Services requires its clients to wear masks when visiting its clinic. Its staff encourages clients to bring and wear their own masks to conserve its facility's mask supply for clients who may not have access to masks.
This story was updated at 11:48 a.m. Thursday with information from Jill Hummels, director of external affairs from the provost's office.