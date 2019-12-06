Correction: A previous version of this story misstated Barbara Bichelmeyer was a former provost at UMKC. She will remain provost until February.
Barbara Bichelmeyer, a provost at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, was announced as the next provost for the University of Kansas, Chancellor Douglas Girod said in a letter to campus Friday morning.
Bichelmeyer will begin her position as provost in late February.
“Barbara is a talented researcher and administrator, as well as a proud KU alumna with an unabashed love for this place,” Girod said in the letter.
Interim Provost Carl Lejuez, who served in the role since April 2018, will be returning to his role as dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Girod said. The Kansan reported Lejuez was interviewing at the University at Buffalo Thursday for a provost position.
“I would like to express my deep appreciation for Carl Lejuez, who has provided strong leadership and energy as our interim provost amid challenging circumstances,” Girod said. “KU is in a better place today as a result of his efforts during the past 19 months.”