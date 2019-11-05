The University of Kansas announced in a press release Barbara Bichelmeyer, provost of the University of Missouri, Kansas City, as the fourth finalist for the provost position.
Bichelmeyer has been the provost of UMKC since August 2015. She was previously a visiting professor at the University from August 1994 to August 1996.
Bichelmeyer will give her presentation Thursday, Nov. 7, at 4 p.m. in the Adams Alumni Center, Summerfield Room. Like the other provost candidates, Bichelmeyer's presentation will be live streamed at provostsearch.ku.edu
Other candidates for the provost position have included Margaret Raymond, a dean of law from the University of Wisconsin; Carl Lejuez, the current interim provost at the University; and Dave Cook, the vice chancellor of the University’s Edwards campus.