The KU Natural History Museum reported the theft of three plant fossils Monday morning, according to a crime log from the KU Public Safety Office.
The museum reported the three plant fossils were stolen some time in between Oct. 18 and Oct. 19. Unknown thieves pried hooks from display cases and took three fossils.
The loss was valued at about $650, Deputy Chief James Anguiano from KU PSO said.
The case is open and under investigation.
The largest fossil was about five inches by five inches in size, University spokesperson Andy Hyland said in an email to the Kansan.
“They include a petrified palm stem and leaf compressions of Ginkgo and a cycad-like plant called Zamites,” Hyland said.
The fossils were a part of an exhibit that allowed people to touch plant fossils.
The museum is exploring alternative methods for display teaching specimens, Hyland said.