The University of Kansas chapter of Best Buddies has made the goal to create friendships for people in the Lawrence community with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“The whole point of the chapter here and for a lot of chapters is that one-on-one match with a person with intellectual or development disabilities in the community,” said Connor Wernimont, president of the KU chapter of Best Buddies. “We form the friendships with all members of the community in Lawrence and then ... the surrounding area.”
Best Buddies is an international organization with 3,000 different chapters and is “dedicated to ending the social, physical and economic isolation of the 200 million people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” according to its website.
Wernimont said the KU chapter holds at least one event every month. These events usually focus on social aspects, such as a karaoke or a talent show, a prom event and KU basketball watch parties. The chapter has around 60 students involved, with around 30 being matched directly with someone in the community with an intellectual or developmental disability.
One of these matches is between KU chapter secretary Natalie Rushing and 31-year-old Jennifer Goff, who has Dandy-Walker Syndrome, a rare type of congenital brain malformation. Rushing and Goff were matched last year after hitting it off at a speed dating-style Best Buddies event.
“We just started talking, and it was like, ‘Wait, I like that,’ ‘No, I like that,'” and we were like, just being like witty back and forth,” Rushing said. “And then we had to move on, and we were like, ‘We’ll remember each other.’"
Goff and Rushing said they’ve gotten together many times outside of Best Buddies events too, including going bowling, going to the movies and going out to eat.
“I just love Best Buddies, and I’m glad that I’m in it and I have one of the best friends,” Goff said.
While the goal of Best Buddies is to help those with disabilities, Rushing said she has benefited greatly from the friendship as well.
“Jen is the nicest person ever,” Rushing said. “She will not let anybody be left out, which inspires me to be just like that.”
While Wernimont said his main goal as president is to further the mission of Best Buddies, he said the connections he has made through the organization are irreplaceable.
“I think of everyone as kind of a friend, and that’s really been a good support for me,” Wernimont said. “We all support each other here, and that’s something I kind of haven’t found to that degree anywhere else.”