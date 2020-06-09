The University of Kansas is offering a voluntary buyout program to qualified faculty and staff members to ease the economic burden of the coronavirus pandemic, Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer announced in an email to faculty and staff Monday afternoon.
The voluntary separation incentive program (VSIP) offers a lump-sum cash payment to eligible employees based on their salary, with participants retiring at the end of the calendar year, according to the announcement.
“This was not an easy decision,” Bichelmeyer said, “however, it is one that will help enable the university to plan and forecast its continued capacity to provide high-quality educational experiences and exceptional research on our Lawrence and Edwards campuses long into the future.”
Those eligible for the buyout program must be age 62 or older on Dec. 31, have completed at least 10 years of service at KU or a state of Kansas agency, and be active participants in the Kansas Board of Regent’s mandatory retirement plan or Kansas Public Employees Retirement System, according to the announcement.
Faculty and staff who are ineligible include those who already announced their intention to retire, have a position funded entirely through grants, or are on long-term disability.
Faculty and staff who are accepted will receive a lump payment of $100,000 or their base salary for FY2021, depending on whichever is lower, minus any necessary taxes or other deductions, Bichelmeyer said in the announcement.
Participants must then retire on Dec. 31. They may not be rehired at KU for one year, or ever rehired into the same position.
Eligible participants must apply for the program by July 10. Each application will be reviewed and candidates will be notified no earlier than July 27, regardless of when they submit the application, according to the VSIP program website.
“Each application will be reviewed individually with the intent to allow as many eligible staff and faculty as possible to participate,” Bichelmeyer said.
Taking the buyout option does not exempt employees from “other cost-saving measures” that could be announced later, Bichelmeyer said.
Chancellor Douglas Girod announced last month that KU faces a loss of at least $120 million as a result of the financial blow from the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2018, KU offered a VSIP program to ease the burden of a $20 million budget cut while Carl Lejuez was interim provost. The 2018 program did not offer buyouts to staff.