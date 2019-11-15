Before the start of his sophomore year, senior chemical engineering major Tyler Cargill stumbled into a language that most students would never think of taking: Kiswahili.
It all started when Cargill needed to fulfill a requirement for applying to the KU Honors Program. As soon as he started learning it, he discovered Kiswahili was more than just a box to check off of a paper.
“I fell in love with the language,“ Cargill said. “I eventually just liked the language so much that I just wanted to continue expanding upon those experiences throughout my time at KU.”
Cargill’s professors said he is now a level below native proficiency, although he started learning it with no prior knowledge. The language has taken him abroad to two regions in Tanzania and into a critical language scholarship program. It has also gotten him multiple scholarships.
Kiswahili is an example of a less commonly taught, or critical, language but is the lingua franca for as many as 150 million people, according to the Critical Language Scholarship program.
A critical language is one that is spoken by a large population in the world but not instructed as often. About 91% of U.S. residents who study foreign languages in schools, colleges and universities choose French, German, Italian or Spanish, while only 9% choose less common languages, such as Kiswahili, Arabic, Chinese, or Japanese, according to the National Council of Less Commonly Taught Languages.
Despite the need for critical languages, classes that instruct them are some of the smallest in the University, and enrollment in some is decreasing.
The total number of credit hours students took in the KU department of Slavic languages and literatures — which offers critical languages Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian and Russian — went from 964 hours among upper and lower divisions in the fall of 2009 to 723 in the fall of 2018, according to a report from KU Analytics and Institutional Research emailed to the Kansan by Marc Greenberg, a professor of Slavic languages and literatures and the director of the School of Languages, Literatures & Cultures.
“It’s not just the government that’s in need of citizens that would be able to speak and also be culturally competent in communicating in these languages, but there’s also this high, unmet need in the public sector as well,” said Turkish and German lecturer Esra Predolac.
The National Security Education Program has a list of over 60 non-Western European languages critical to national security. These include Arabic, Russian, Chinese and Swahili.
The University offers over 40 languages, according to the SLLC's website. At least 25 of those are critical languages, Greenberg said.
Greenberg said enrollment numbers in all languages has decreased nationwide, even though they are in high demand and learning them can increase career earnings.
“A major language always is confusing because if you take an engineering degree, you become an engineer. If you take a French degree, you don't become French,” Greenberg said. “The idea here is that 'your French' or 'your Turkish' or 'your Russian' makes you more qualified for local mobility in whatever career you are in — but that's it. That's a complicated argument.”
Predolac is also the coordinator of the Critical Languages Consortium at the SLLC language unit at the University for Turkish, Persian and Hindi — less commonly taught languages that do not fit in any of the KU language departments.
Classes for these languages average from eight to 12 students.
“It will help students to stand out in a crowd because you’re studying a language that most other people have not studied, and it’s on your resume,” Predolac said.
The smaller class sizes are beneficial for studying a language because they provide individualized attention, she said.
Even though it paid off, learning Kiswahili was far from easy, Cargill said.
“The biggest transition that I’d say helped promote my success was whenever I had free time, starting to think in the language as much as possible and that itself was difficult,” Cargill said. “It was kind of just really draining, and sometimes I felt myself asking, ‘Why am I doing this?’ I questioned it because it is a chore, trying to learn a language.”
Despite the added work, Cargill said he has gained more from it than just an addition to his resume.
“You have to be able to adapt your mind to a new way of thinking when it comes to learning the language and the emphasis that language puts you on learning about the people that utilize that language,” Cargill said. “I've been more considerate on how to use chemical engineering to be considerate of the impact that I have in producing products [affecting] people's lives.”