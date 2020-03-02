Transportation Services at the University of Kansas will provide transportation for students to and from Kansas City International Airport throughout spring break, according to an email from transportation services.
Shuttles will depart from the KU Lawrence campus five times per day from March 4 to 7 from multiple locations on campus, according to the email. Return trips are also scheduled five times per day from March 13 to 15. Space will be limited to 10 passengers per trip and the rate will be $35 each way per passenger.
The program is a continuation of the pilot program transportation services offered last winter break.
Max Schieber, Student Senate university affairs chair and president of the Association of University Residence Halls, said he proposed the idea for the service last year and worked with transportation services to help implement it.
“It was really a service that a lot of other schools had and it didn’t make sense that KU didn’t have it, especially with our massive out-of-state, international student population,” Schieber said.
The cost of the service has increased from $27 to $35 to make up for lost money from the first service offered last winter break, according to information from transportation services provided to the Kansan by Schieber.
Students can now sign up for the service through the KU Parking Portal. Following their payment, they can confirm their pickup location information, or add themselves to a waiting list if space fills up.
Schieber also said transportation services will provide the service during every academic break except for summer.