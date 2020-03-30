Students can individually opt to receive grades of credit/no credit for the spring 2020 term due to the transition to online-only content, according to an update from the University of Kansas coronavirus information page.
The requests must be submitted in the Enroll and Pay system by April 17 at 11:59 p.m. Students can select to change one or all of their classes in which they are enrolled, according to the announcement.
The announcement also suggests that undergraduate students consult with an adviser before deciding to switch a course to credit/no credit.
University officials warned students about a massive influx of credit/no credit requests in an email to the Kansan.
“The important thing for students to know is that our online system needs to be updated to accommodate their academic requests, and these updates will be happening in the days ahead,” KU spokesperson Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said in the email.
This story is developing. It will be updated as more information becomes available.