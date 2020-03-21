The University of Kansas announced new changes to transportation services on campus after the University moved all classes online due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
KU on Wheels will be following a modified summer schedule; routes 27, 30, 34, 36, 38, 41, 42 and 43 will not operate, and routes 11 and 29 will operate on their summer schedules.
Route 10 will also continue providing service on campus, and the University is reworking route 41 to be a modified campus circulator, now route 45, which will run during weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., every 30 minutes.
The K-10 Connector will begin running on its summer schedule beginning Monday, March 23.
Beginning March 22, SafeRide will operate with a reduced number of cars and no shared rides at its normal times Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Airport shuttles will provide rides with a limit of two students per trip for $70 per student. Rides will not be guaranteed until two students per trip can be confirmed.