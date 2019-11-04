University of Kansas students and Lawrence residents celebrated Día de los Muertos Friday, Nov. 1.
The holiday honors Mexican culture and heritage and spans over two days. It begins at midnight on Nov. 1 and lasts until noon on Nov. 2. It is a celebration of those who have died, but the holiday is not seen as a day of sadness.
The KU Center for Latin American & Caribbean Studies hosted the celebration Friday night from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Lawrence Community Building.
Isabel Carttar, a senior, office assistant for KU CLACS and executive member of the Latin American Student’s Union, said this was an important event to give members of the Mexican communities of both Lawrence and the University a chance to celebrate their culture.
“I think there is a big misconception about Día de los Muertos,” Carttar said. “In the United States, it’s more commercialized and seen as conflated with Halloween. It just happens to be at the same time as Halloween, but it shouldn’t be seen as in line with it.”
The celebration included traditional Mexican dancing performed by members of Grupo Folklorico del Sol led by instructor Danny Tetuan.
“The people love it. That’s what we are here for, to entertain the community,” Tetuan said. “To go out and show how much positivity there is in [the Mexican community] is a beautiful thing.”
The dances performed were from areas all over Mexico including Veracruz, and Carttar, who also performed at the event, said it was a thrilling experience.
“I was really nervous beforehand because I didn’t know what to expect,” Carttar said. “But when I walked in and got ready to dance, I knew it would be really cool. I got goosebumps.”
Phi lota Alpha fraternity was another group that was instrumental in organizing the celebration. Senior and member Raul Saenz said the celebration brings a sense of belonging to those with Mexican and Latin American heritage in the community.
“We started this in 2017 and kept it going, and now it’s stronger now more than ever,” Saenz said. “Día de los Muertos is a cultural celebration for me being Hispanic and Mexican born. Having a place to celebrate my culture freely with the comfort of other people is amazing.”