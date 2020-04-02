The University of Kansas Office for Transportation Services released a statement offering a partial refund for University of Kansas students who purchased an on-campus parking pass.
According to the statement, which was released Monday, “students will receive a partial credit toward the purchase of a parking permit for the 2020-21 school year.” Meanwhile, students not returning to campus next semester should expect a partial refund — it is unclear how much students should expect in this refund.
As for parking permits purchased by faculty and staff, a decision has yet to be made in regards to offering a refund.
Students will also receive an email Friday with more details on this decision from the Office of Transportation Services, according to the statement.