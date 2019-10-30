An individual was battered and restrained by a person they had a domestic relationship with on Oct. 27, according to a report filed by campus police Monday morning.
The suspect would not let the individual leave a vehicle during an argument, said KU Public Safety Deputy Chief James Anguiano in an email to the Kansan. Both individuals involved are students, he said.
The incident occurred at the 1600 block of 15th Street between 9 and 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 27, according to the report.
The case is considered criminal restraint, and an investigation is ongoing, Anguiano said.