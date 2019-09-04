This article was updated to reflect comments from the KU Public Safety Office.
An individual was held against their will Aug. 28 in Stouffer Place Apartments, according to a report filed to the campus police Tuesday afternoon.
A suspect tried to stop a victim from leaving the apartment, and then the building, against an individual's will, according to the report.
The two individuals knew each other and were arguing, said Deputy Chief James Anguiano from KU Public Safety. The victim was then allowed to leave.
The incident occurred between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. according to the report.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the report.