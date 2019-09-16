A professor at the University of Kansas developed an app to preserve the memory of Emmett Till and teach people stories of his life and death.
Dave Tell, professor in the KU Department of Communication Studies, began working with the Emmett Till Memorial Commission of Tallahatchie County in 2014. Since then, he has developed the Emmett Till Memory Project App which offers users an interactive map with 18 different sites in the Mississippi Delta relevant to Till.
The app was created in response to numerous accounts of vandalism on the Till memorial signs.
"The goal was to make a memorial that could not be shot because the vandalism of Emmett Till’s signs was targeted," Tell said. "It was consistent. Some were spray-painted. Some were shot with bullets. Some were stolen. Some were thrown in the river. Some were defaced with acid."
The 18 sites featured on the app each provide vetted narratives and photographs, and some have archival documents. The app was created with $16,000 provided by the University. The commission also received an Institute of Museum and Library Services grant for $240,000, which will allow them to add more sites, obtain historical photographs and find more Till archives.
In addition to the sites in Mississippi, Tell will be adding five sites in Chicago after meeting with the Till family, who had chosen the sites.
“We chose the sites that would let us tell different stories about the night Till was killed because the story has changed a lot over time,” Tell said. “There’s a lot of theories out there, and what we really want to do is create an app that will encourage people to think critically about the murder rather than just spoon-feed them answers."
The app was created in order to give visitors of the sites a deeper look into the history, but also so schools could use it to teach, said Patrick Weems, executive director of the Emmett Till Memorial Commission.
“Emmett was 14 when he was gruesomely murdered, and I think we have an obligation to let young people understand this story, so that it’ll impact a generation of people, especially Mississippians,” Weems said.
While working on the app, Tell wrote a book, “Remembering Emmett Till,” focusing on five different regions of the Mississippi Delta after Till’s murder. The book was published in April 2019.
The Emmett Till Memorial App, which is available for download on the App Store and Google Play, was featured on NPR’s “All Things Considered” on Aug. 28, the anniversary of Till’s death.
"We’re excited about the possibilities to develop the app," Weems said. "This is the first iteration, and over the next couple years we’ll be testing it and updating it and adding videos."