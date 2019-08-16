One of the Ambler Student Recreation Center’s four racquetball courts is being repurposed into the facility’s first functional fitness space.
The fitness space will open by the first day of classes Aug. 26, said Jill Urkoski, the rec's associate director of program management. But it could open earlier, depending on when usage policies and final deliveries are prepared.
The recreation center's new, student fee-funded space will have multiple pieces of functional fitness equipment, including crescent-shaped weights called Bulgarian Bags and Marpo Functional Tire Trainers: large, tire-shaped weights that can provide a full-body workout when flipped.
According to the Mayo Clinic, functional fitness is a form of exercise that trains the muscles to work together, in preparation for daily tasks such as vacuuming or carrying groceries.
“Functional fitness is really like more natural and common patterns,” Urkoski said. “Essentially, it’s helping you for real-life movements and activities that you’re going to do. It’s not really about necessarily how much weight you’re lifting right; it’s more about the movement and your posture combined together.”
A worldwide survey conducted by the American College of Sports Medicine’s Health and Fitness Journal established functional fitness as one of the 20 identified fitness trends for 2019.
Urkoski said Kansas State University’s fitness center also repurposed some of its racquetball courts into functional training spaces during facility renovations.
Construction of the new space first began in May, Urkoski said, after the conclusion of a university-needs assessment survey two years ago. Then, students collectively identified strength training space as the second most needed addition to campus.
“Functional fitness has really grown trend-wise all across the U.S.,” Urksoki said. "This just gives another whole component of exercise equipment and different types of exercises that students can utilize to stay healthy."
Updates on the fitness space’s construction progress can be found on the recreation center's Facebook and Instagram pages.