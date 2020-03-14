The University of Kansas recreation facilities and libraries will be closed until March 27 due to the novel coronavirus, according to a tweet from the University.
The Spencer Museum of Art will also be closed to the public through March 31, according to the University’s coronavirus updates website.
The closures are due to a directive from the county health department, the tweet said.
The directive also includes the closing of K-12 schools, the Lawrence Public Libraries and public libraries in the county, and all gatherings of more than 250 people.
Kansas has six positive cases of COVID-19. One person died from the virus.