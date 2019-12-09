A University of Kansas researcher was criminally charged after an investigation found he allegedly used his employment to avoid paying sales tax and obtain discounts for his own benefit or for the benefit of another person, according to a news release from the Kansas Attorney General’s Office Monday.
Liuqi Gu, 37, was charged on two counts of theft and four related criminal charges. Gu is a postdoctoral researcher in the University’s Department of Ecology & Evolutionary Biology, according to the University directory.
The complaint alleges from November 2016 to October 2018, Gu falsified he made purchases from Thermo-Fisher Scientific on behalf of the University so he could receive a discount from the company for his personal benefit or the benefit of another individual, according to the release. It also alleges Gu used confidential information he had from being a University employee to avoid paying sales tax, which totaled in between $25,000 and $100,000 in those purchases.
He was charged in Douglas County District Court on Thursday for “one felony count of theft in excess of $100,000, one felony count of theft between $25,000 and $100,000, one felony count of unlawful acts concerning computers, one felony count of making false information, one misdemeanor count of official misconduct and one misdemeanor count of failure to pay state sales tax," according to the release.
The investigation was done by the Fraud & Abuse Litigation Division of the attorney general’s office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Gu was taken into custody by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Monday, according to the release.