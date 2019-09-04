A researcher at the University of Kansas has helped develop a new model to predict dusty conditions months in advance, with a goal of improving public safety.
Bing Pu, an assistant professor of geography and atmospheric science, and her team took observational data in December to determine the three dominant factors that contribute to dusty conditions in the great plains region: bareness of the landscape, precipitation patterns and surface wind speeds. From there, they used a dynamic model that can predict dusty conditions in the spring time.
Pu says the model is important because dusty conditions can be dangerous for transportation and those with health conditions. It can also help farmers, who would be inconvenienced by sudden dust storms and air pollution.
“It would be helpful for people to get information like this beforehand so they can know the dustiness in the spring, how a situation might be … dustier compared to last year or [have] normal conditions,” Pu said.
Pu explained that, although the model focuses on the great plains and southwest regions of the United States, it can be adapted for global use.
“If you want to apply this similar method to other regions, you just have to identify which are the dominant controlling factors. In the United States, we identified [these] three factors, but in other regions there may be other factors that are important,” Pu said.
Though Pu is proud of her team’s model, she also understands its limitations and looks forward to working with other researchers to improve the model in the future.
“Inside the scientific community, [the research] can trigger discussions or we can collaborate with other people and other institutes to explore this method or improve this method or try other methods,” Pu said. “I think that’s a good thing for us. We hope the method can be improved in the future, either by us or by other people interested in this topic.”
David Rahn, an assistant professor of geography and atmospheric science and Pu’s colleague, believes this work is important partially because it can help the general population anticipate how dusty conditions will change in the future.
“Dr. Pu is a dedicated scientist that has made important advances in her field, and her work has a lot of societal benefit,” Rahn said in an email. “Her research has strengthened the Department of Geography and Atmospheric Science's prominence in land-atmosphere interactions.”
The work is not over yet, though. Pu and her team have several long-term goals for this model and future research.
“To make some fundamental improvement about dust variation or dust predictions, we need to improve our understanding about the study,” Pu said. “That will be our long-term goal as a group, to improve our understanding of the basic mechanisms of dust emission transport … not only in the U.S. but globally."