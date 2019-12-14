A group of researchers at the University of Kansas are developing an app to help students combat eating disorders and unhealthy eating behaviors.
The Center for the Advancement of Research on Eating Disorders, or the CARE Lab, conducts a number of studies to improve the way in which eating disorders are diagnosed and treated. The lab is directed by Kelsie Forbush, an M. Erik Wright Scholar associate professor.
One of the lab’s most recent studies is Best-U, an app providing Cognitive Behavioral Therapy-guided self-help treatment to those with eating disorders.
“A lot of the barriers that come for college students to getting help is they feel like it’s inaccessible because they don’t know where they can get help. They feel like it’s going to be too time consuming along with classes. It’s hard to get in and do things,” said CARE Lab post-doctoral researcher Kara Christensen.
A survey through the CARE Lab showed around 18% of students at the University have an eating disorder, said lab coordinator Kylie Christian. Eating disorders have the second highest mortality rate of all mental illnesses, which is surpassed only by opioid addiction, according to the National Eating Disorder Association.
The app will provide 14 modules on different topics for participants to go through. Each participant will also have a coach they will talk to once a week throughout the program.
Currently, the app is in a testing phase, said clinical care coordinator Tina Lai. Students who go through a screening for eating disorder behaviors can be considered for participation in this study and others through the lab.
She said the lab hopes to roll out the program in the spring, and the ultimate goal is to open it up to the student body. But the app can only support a certain number of students throughout each 10-week program, depending on the number of coaches available.
“What’s so great about it is a lot of it is an educational component. So if you have these behaviors, or you have these thoughts, you might want to really look into it and understand them before they become full-fledged serious problems,” Lai said.
In addition to the app, the CARE Lab has several other research initiatives it is working on. The lab is also beginning research into eating disorders in the veteran community, as well as research looking at the diagnosis and classification and the assessment of eating disorders.
“Unfortunately, our culture normalizes a lot of these behaviors, or, you know, your body has an ideal point, but culture is saying go lower than that ideal,” said project coordinator Sarah Nelson.
Students interested in participating in the therapy through the mobile app can contact the lab through cope@ku.edu. CARE Lab can also be contacted through eatstudy@ku.edu. The lab can also refer students to local resources for eating disorders.
“It really affects more areas of life than we realize," Christian said. "I think people think, 'Oh, it’s just their eating or their concerns about weight and shape,' but it really impacts many areas of your life, and it can have a negative impact for some people."