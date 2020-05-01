Campus leaders announced Friday that the University of Kansas will follow a five-phase plan to reopen campus and resume on-campus operations for the fall.
There is no set timeline for the plan, Chancellor Douglas Girod and Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer said in the release. However, it will take into account appropriate social distancing measures and will prioritize the safety of students, faculty and staff. The update came a day after Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly released a three-phase plan to reopen the state.
“Reconnecting with each other in person and rebuilding our community is what we’ve looked forward to for months,” Girod and Bichelmeyer said in the release. “This moment, however, is also a time that demands our caution if we are to avoid major setbacks. Our recovery as a university will be informed by science and accomplished in coordination with guidance from local, state and federal agencies.”
Among the priorities of the University is a gradual expansion of the “research enterprise.” Girod and Bichelmeyer also said the University is still working to develop a plan for the ensuing school year.
“We must recognize the critical importance of designing and delivering instruction and services that accommodate the needs of our current and future students, regardless of their physical location or their health status," they said.
While the future of the pandemic is still uncertain, Girod and Bichelmeyer said the University is working to prepare the community for the future.
This story is developing. It will be updated as more information is available.