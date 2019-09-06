A 19-year-old University of Kansas student was arrested Thursday on suspicion of rape, according to an online booking log from Douglas County.
The arrest stems from an incident that allegedly occurred between Jan. 25 and 26 in Self Hall, said Deputy Chief James Anguiano from the KU Public Safety Office.
The alleged victim, who is also a University student, reported the incident Tuesday, Anguiano said.
The 19-year-old was arrested at the Public Safety Office on Crestline Drive, according to the booking log.
The Kansan policy is to withhold names of suspects until they are formally charged.