A University of Kansas student was arrested on suspicion of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child for being in possession of child pornography Wednesday, Jan. 29, according to Douglas County Sheriff booking records and Lawrence Police Department spokesman Patrick Compton.
A man who was identified as a University of Kansas student via the KU People Search directory was arrested Wednesday morning in GSP Residence Hall. It is not Kansan style to name individuals who have been arrested before charges have been filed.
The man was arrested after the Lawrence Police Department received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Compton said in an email to the Kansan.
“At this time, juvenile investigators at the Lawrence Police Department are continuing to look into this incident,” Compton said in the email.
With the assistance of the KU Public Safety Office, the LPD executed a search warrant, which led to the arrest.