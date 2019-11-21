Three different cases of aggravated burglary and theft were reported at GSP Hall Friday evening, according to a crime alert from the KU Public Safety Office.
A female student reported sometime between 5 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday an unknown person entered her room and removed her headphones while she was sleeping, police said.
Two other GSP residents reported their Apple headphones were taken during the same time frame, police said.
There is no suspect at this time, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-864-8888 or the KU Public Safety Office at 785-864-5900.