As the current Miss Johnson County, University of Kansas sophomore Hannah Budreau started a fundraiser for patients at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Running for Miss Kansas this June, Budreau took advantage of the partnership between the Miss America organization and the Children’s Miracle Network, deciding to create Valentine's kits that include stickers, crayons and coloring books for children.

“This is the perfect location. I know the awesome work they do for their kids and how much they genuinely care about making their time special,” Budreau said.

To begin her fundraising, Budreau reached out to the community service sorority Omega Phi Alpha and designed posters to spread the message.

The fundraising has surpassed her personal goals, raising $460 so far, Budreau said. Budreau said she was shocked about the response to her initiative and she plans to continue working with Children’s Mercy along her Miss Kansas journey.

Budreau said she finally feels prepared to hold the title of Miss Kansas and do something positive with it.

“Do I want just the sparkling crown or do I genuinely want to help people? Now I know,” she said.

Budreau said the fundraising has helped her to realize the direct impact that she can have on the community.

Budreau said she suggests people take a different look at pageants and realize it is not only about wearing dresses. This is also why her social initiative in the contest is to motivate kids, to break the status quo.

“Miss America is about service,” Budreau said.

Children’s Mercy Volunteer Resources Coordinator Gregg Rosenboom praised Budreau’s initiative.

“It’s a lot of fun for our patients here. The gifts and donations here make a lot of impact in all our patients' lives,” Rosenboom said.

Children’s Mercy Hospital spreads the donations among in-patients and out-patients at several locations. Rosenboom said all patients in the primary hospital are impacted by this kind of help.

Budreau encourages others to start initiatives like hers, even if they aren’t running for Miss Kansas. She suggests being communication, good organization, "and just the confidence enough to say ‘I need your help,’” Budreau said.

Budreau is still accepting donations for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital through her personal account at MissAmericaforkids.org/contestant/hannahbudreau.