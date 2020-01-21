Students evacuated the Kansas Union Tuesday evening after a fire alarm went off in the building.
The alarm was set off by a water leak feeding a radiant heater in Alderson Auditorium, said Nate Vail, captain of the Lawrence Fire Department. Vail confirmed there was no fire.
Some students decided to continue their meetings despite the confusion and interruption of the evacuation.
Beta Theta Pi and Chi Omega members rehearsed for Rock Chalk Revue as they waited outside.
"We have an hour long practice, and since the emergency thing happened, we decided to finish the last 10 minutes of practice," junior Hadley Hageman said.
Students were outside the building at approximately 6:45 p.m. and were allowed to go back in so long as they avoided Alderson.