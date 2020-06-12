The University of Kansas International Affairs office hosted a virtual panel Wednesday via Zoom for five students to share the unique ways the pandemic affected their spring semesters.
While each panelist's experience was different, a common dilemma they faced was deciding whether to stay where they were during their spring semester or to hop on a plane back home.
Alicia Zavala, an international student from Paraguay studying computer science, chose between staying in Lawrence or returning home, an option that was expensive and increased her risk of contracting the virus.
“I was lucky enough to stay here and have all my classes online and have no trouble with them,” Zavala said.
Another student faced with a quick decision was Adriana Pate, who was studying applied behavioral science abroad at the University of New Castle in New South Wales, Australia.
“There was just so much anxiety of: Am I making the right decision? Is this going to affect me and my ability to get home?” Pate said.
Panelists also faced significant financial challenges.
Aylar Atadurdyyeva, an international student from Turkmenistan studying biochemistry and political science, was unable to continue working her on-campus job due to the abrupt closure of campus.
“As an international student, I can only work on campus. And with campus being closed that is becoming difficult because I wanted to work over the summer," Atadurdyyeva said. "But with campus being closed that is not an option anymore."
Atadurdyyeva said she received support from her professors and was able to secure a grant to help offset some of her unplanned financial burdens.
Like most KU students, the panelists were also faced with the challenge of transitioning their in-person academic experience to a virtual one.
Mariah Crystal, a Ph.D. candidate in the Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies Department, was conducting research in Namibia. She said she was fortunate enough to have already been in Namibia for six months and had collected the bulk of her data, which ultimately persuaded her to return to the United States.
Crystal was able to continue her research utilizing Zoom. It was not ideal, she said, but she was grateful to have access to technology that allowed her to finish data collection.
Another common struggle for the panelists was the mental health effects that came with isolation.
Lina Fernanda, an international student from Colombia pursuing a Ph.D. in educational leadership and policy studies, decided to return to her home country.
Upon returning, Fernanda needed to self-quarantine for 17 days, something that proved to be hard on her mental health.
“I had three panic attacks because I was all alone and I wasn’t able to meet with anyone, so that was really hard,” Fernanda said.
Despite all of the challenges, the panelists said they all felt supported by KU.
“I think that in a time that it was very hard for communication because so much was changing, I felt that I had people to talk to such as KU advisors and my study abroad advisors that really helped me,” Pate said.