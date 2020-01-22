KU Hillel hosted their second Perspectives Israel trip this January in which they took a group of students of various faiths on a 10-day trip over winter break from Jan. 5 to Jan. 16.
The intention of the trip is to bring campus leaders from various organizations at the University of Kansas to Israel and the Palestinian Authority in an attempt to provide students with a better understanding of the Middle East.
“Like its name, the KU Perspectives trip is designed to allow the cohort to meet with a diverse array of individuals to hear their narratives, stories and perspectives about the complexities of life in Israel and the Palestinian Authority,” said Melanie Edwards, engagement and innovation associate at KU Hillel.
Katherine Ewing, a freshman from Lee's Summit, Missouri, was one of the campus ambassadors who embarked on this year's trip, decided to go to gain a better understanding of the different perspectives of people living in Israel and the Palestinian Authority.
“Although I have done my own research to inform myself and others, there is no better way to truly understand a culture, and correct your own misconceptions, than immersing yourself in that area itself,” Ewing said. “We get such a superficial level of exposure to the Middle East because of the way it is stigmatized, and I really wanted to challenge those head on.”
Ben Novorr, a senior from Lawrence, served as one of Hillel’s ambassadors on the trip and said he enjoyed seeing the different perspectives everyone left with.
“Although we visited the same sites, we were all leaving with completely different takeaways and goals for how to implement what we learned, which I think is an incredibly powerful thing,” Novorr said.
Ewing left the trip feeling similarly to Novorr. She said that the differences in experiences created a strong bond between everyone on the trip.
“Everybody in our group came from a variety of backgrounds, which allowed us to experience everything through so many different lenses," Ewing said. "Hearing everyone’s stories really bonded us together and formed relationships that I hope to continue throughout my time at KU and in the future."
During the trip, attendees met with Ihab and Ora Balha, an interfaith couple who started a dual language kindergarten in Bat Yam that teaches in both Hebrew and Arabic.
“During our visit with them, they told our group the story of how they met and fell in love with each other, despite their religious differences and initial disdain from their families," Edwards said. "They also shared about the current interfaith work they're doing today to promote peace and co-existence and bridging gaps to bring people together.”
This was only the second time the trip was offered. KU Hillel brought the first group of students to Israel in May 2019. While future dates have not yet been determined, KU Hillel intends on continuing the trip.