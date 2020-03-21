The University of Kansas is suspending all non-essential research activities at the Lawrence and Edwards campuses starting Monday, March 23 after the University moved all classes to online following the COVID-19 outbreak, according to an email sent to all faculty and staff.
The University describes essential research as “research that must continue to prevent a significant long-term impact on the course research”, not activities whose suspension would merely delay the project for the duration of the suspension. This includes long-term studies that would have to be repeated if interrupted, caring for animals or plants, or work required to prevent damage to equipment that cannot be shutdown temporarily.
While campus buildings have been locked as of Friday, March 20, researchers who normally have keycard access will still have access. Building services will be limited and only those designated by the principal investigator as essential to conduct operations should access the buildings.
All non-essential research is encouraged to be sustained at home. However, all research with human subjects must be discontinued unless they can be modified to eliminate face-to-face interactions, in which modifications should be reviewed by the Human Research Protection Program.