The University of Kansas Transportation Services is launching an airport shuttle pilot program to provide affordable transportation for students to and from Kansas City International Airport for winter break.
The shuttle program will run from the University’s Lawrence campus to MCI four times a day from Wednesday, Dec. 18 to Friday, Dec. 20. It will run from MCI back to campus Saturday, Jan. 18 to Monday, Jan. 20. The cost of a one-way ride in the shuttle is $27, and the first 30 students living on campus to sign up will only pay $10.
“After hearing feedback from parents at New Student Orientation the last several summers about the cost of getting their students to and from the airport, combined with the fact that our new contracted service provider, First Transit, is providing larger vehicles for SafeRide, this is a great opportunity to see if we can provide a viable, more affordable option,” said Associate Director of Transportation Services Aaron Quisenberry in a press release.
The shuttle holds up to 10 passengers per trip and will leave campus and MCI at set times. At the beginning of winter break, the shuttle will leave campus at 6 a.m., 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. The location where the shuttle departs from campus will be released after students sign up. At the end of winter break, the shuttle will leave MCI at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and 9 p.m.
Transportation Services worked with the Association of University Residence Halls in hopes of providing more affordable and reliable transportation for students to MCI. While this program is only a pilot, Transportation Services and AURH hope it will be received well enough to expand to other breaks.
“This is a pilot program, so we’re just kind of testing the grounds seeing how it works, and hopefully if this goes well, we’ll expand it to like spring breaks and fall break and maybe even Thanksgiving break,” said AURH President Max Schieber.
Larger SafeRide vehicles will be used to transport students to and from the airport.
Students can sign up on Parking and Transit’s KU On Wheels website beginning Thursday, Dec. 5. Spots on the shuttle are not confirmed until students receive a confirmation email and have paid the $27 fee. Students who do not originally get a spot on the shuttle will be placed on a waitlist.