The University of Kansas is receiving over $15 million in relief funds from a larger $130 million that is going to the Kansas education system from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to a press release from Kansas Rep. Steve Watkins.
The minimum allocation to be awarded for emergency financial aid grants to students is about $7.6 million, and the University sent an email to students outlining where that money will go. The University is still unsure as to where the remaining money will be distributed.
“The University is assessing the full cost of our reduced operations because of the pandemic. When the cost picture is more clear and the best use of the remainder of the CARES Act funds has been determined, updates will be shared with the university community, including at coronavirus.ku.edu,” said KU Spokesperson Erinn Barcomb-Peterson in an email to the Kansan.
The University is receiving the money through the Higher Education Emergency Relief (HEER) Fund of the CARES Act, a series of grants from the Department of Education.
“Students facing dire circumstances due to COVID-19 deserve direct assistance. The CARES Act has continued to deliver; not only for our students and universities, but hospital workers, health care providers, farmers, and American workers,” Watkins said in a statement. "We are all in this together, and I am proud to support this bipartisan and monumental legislation that delivers the necessary and temporary assistance Americans need.”
In an email sent to students, the University said the $7.6 million will be distributed among students eligible for Pell Grants, as well as students who show need due to COVID-19. An application will be available for students to apply for coronavirus-based financial aid.
While Congress has not yet made a decision on future relief for school systems, the current relief package from the HEER portion of the CARES Act will provide much needed funding to schools and students in Kansas’ second district.