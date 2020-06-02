After students echoed disappointment regarding the University of Kansas leadership’s response to ongoing issues of diversity and equity across the country, campus leaders issued another statement Tuesday expanding on their position.
Issues of racism and police brutality are being brought to light by protests across the United States. Demonstrations have continued in cities across the U.S. for days in outrage over the circumstances that led to the death of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
“We know that acts of racism and discrimination, in their many forms, happen in Lawrence and at KU, and on a regular basis,” Chancellor Douglas Girod and Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer said in a joint statement. “We are not free of the causes of this period of protest and unrest.”
Girod and Bichelmeyer announced they would be starting a partnership with campus police, the Lawrence Police Department, the city manager and the mayor to encourage community-engaged policing and ensure police training does not include the kinds of tactics that led to the death of George Floyd.
“We have done a lot of listening over the past several days, and we recognize the disappointment that our earlier messages created,” Girod and Bichelmeyer said in the statement. “We hear our community members when you tell us you are broken-hearted and exhausted, and that it’s too much to bear.”
Student Body President Apramay Mishra’s administration shared disappointment many felt with the University’s initial response to the protests, he said.
“[Tuesday’s statement is] an improvement in that it works more to address the issues and reasons why people are protesting,” Mishra said.
Student Senate has received emails with concerns from students, Mishra said, and he encouraged students to continue reaching out for support.
In their statement, Girod and Bichelmeyer also announced a university-wide advisory council for equity and inclusion that would be committed to outreach. They also said leaders across campus will go through training to “open up difficult conversations.”
Girod and Bichelmeyer said the coronavirus has been a “fatal reminder of the systemic disparities in health outcomes, availability of financial support, and educational resources for so many of our most vulnerable community members.”
They said diversity and inclusion would be a goal of all 10 workgroups formed to address the virus and would be a goal for greater Jayhawks Rising strategic plans.
“It’s long past time for racism and discrimination to end,” Girod and Bichelmeyer said. “If we are to be on the side of social justice, we — meaning, we as leaders, KU as an institution, and each of us as community members — simply must do the work.”