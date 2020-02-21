Presentations to fill the position of vice provost of undergraduate studies will begin Monday, Feb. 24. The candidates’ names will not be announced until two days before their visits.
The first presentation is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 24, at the Kansas Union, and the second is set for Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Burge Union. The final two presentations will be held some time between March 3 and 6. Students and faculty have also been invited to attend the presentations and provide feedback online by March 14 at noon.
The search committee will be led by Vice Provost for Student Affairs Tammara Durham and the School of Pharmacy Dean Ron Ragan.
Part of the role as vice provost of undergraduate studies is to provide leadership to the various undergraduate studies units. Some of these units include the First-Year Experience, University Career Center and KU Writing Center.
—Edited by Brianna Wessling