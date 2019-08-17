NWS Topeka tweet 08.17.2019

A flash flood warning is in place along Wakarusa River and Kansas River, Douglas County Emergency Management said Saturday. A severe thunderstorm warning was in place Friday night in Lawrence, according to National Weather Service Topeka.

A flash flood warning is in place along the Wakarusa River and Kansas River until Sunday, according to Douglas County Emergency Management. 

A flood warning will be in place around the Wakarusa River, which runs south of Lawrence, until about 3:24 a.m. Sunday. 

Another flood warning will be in place along the Kansas River, running through northern Lawrence, until 1 p.m. Sunday. 

“Please, be careful near these rivers and their tributaries,” a tweet from Douglas County Emergency Management said

Early Saturday morning, the Wakarusa River was reported to be near 20.3 feet, according to Douglas County Emergency Management. It was expected to crest at about 23.2 feet, then drop below flood stage by early afternoon.

National Weather Service Topeka said some areas surrounding Lawrence have received around six inches of rain. 

A severe thunderstorm warning and flash flood warning were in place Friday night in Lawrence, the National Weather Service said.