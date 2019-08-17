A flash flood warning is in place along the Wakarusa River and Kansas River until Sunday, according to Douglas County Emergency Management.
A flood warning will be in place around the Wakarusa River, which runs south of Lawrence, until about 3:24 a.m. Sunday.
Another flood warning will be in place along the Kansas River, running through northern Lawrence, until 1 p.m. Sunday.
“Please, be careful near these rivers and their tributaries,” a tweet from Douglas County Emergency Management said.
It has been wet end to the week! Here is a plot of rainfall amounts across northeast & east-central KS since Thursday. Some areas have seen over 6 inches of rain! Note that the map is smoothed and may not show the absolute highest amounts. #kswx pic.twitter.com/NmvrQTdlCO— NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) August 17, 2019
Early Saturday morning, the Wakarusa River was reported to be near 20.3 feet, according to Douglas County Emergency Management. It was expected to crest at about 23.2 feet, then drop below flood stage by early afternoon.
Flood Warning for the Wakarusa River at Lawrence: Current readings are near 20.3 ft. A crest of 23.2 feet is expected this morning dropping below flood stage by early afternoon. Minor low land flooding is possible.— Douglas Co. EM (@dgcoem) August 17, 2019
National Weather Service Topeka said some areas surrounding Lawrence have received around six inches of rain.
A severe thunderstorm warning and flash flood warning were in place Friday night in Lawrence, the National Weather Service said.