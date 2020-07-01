Following recent increases in cases of the coronavirus, Douglas County will close all bars and nightclubs Friday, Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health announced Wednesday in a news release.
Bars will close starting Friday, July 3, for at least two weeks. The rise in cases among young adults who have attended bars led a rise in cases to high-risk, older adults, said Douglas County’s Local Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino.
“We have to slow down the spread of the coronavirus in Douglas County to prevent a surge of cases,” Marcellino said. “It is our hope that taking these measures now will allow us to slow the spread and put us into a stronger position as we approach the school season.”
An outbreak of COVID-19 was reported June 26 at the Jayhawk Cafe, a popular bar known by University of Kansas students as The Hawk. Several individuals who tested positive for the virus reported attending the bar.
“Across the country and here locally, COVID-19 cases are climbing. It is clear that bars are a high risk environment for the spread of COVID-19,” Marcellino said.
Bars with curbside and carryout services can remain open as long as beverages are consumed at home instead of on the bar’s premises.
Douglas County has 190 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 92 individuals recovered, according to the release. Sixty-six new cases have come since June 26.
The health department announced Wednesday that the county will require masks to be worn in all indoor spaces when six feet of social distancing is not possible. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly also issued a state-wide mask mandate.
“It is clear mask usage slows the spread of the virus. Wear a mask at all times if six feet of distance cannot be assured,” Marcellino said. “We appreciate the public’s cooperation. We are all in this together.”
In addition to wearing a face mask, the health department also recommends people practice social distancing, wash hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes and stay home as much as possible.
The United Way of Lawrence is helping provide those without access to masks through an online form.