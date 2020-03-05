The Boy Scouts of America National Council was shrouded in controversy and rebuke after a lawsuit brought to light what critics argued was an inherently unsafe environment for children. In a lawsuit that gained national attention, eight men sued the organization for sexual abuse they endured from scout leaders when they were children.
Last month, the organization filed for bankruptcy in an effort to fund compensation for other victims who experienced sexual abuse within the organization. It filed under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code, which allows organizations to sort out financial challenges and continue to operate as usual.
Troop 53, a Lawrence-based troop with more than 50 registered Scouts, has operated normally since the news of the bankruptcy was made public. A chartered organization representative of Troop 53, Kip Grosshans, said the troop has made a point to be transparent in addressing concerns regarding sexual abuse. Grosshans said this includes transparency with those still involved in their troop and potential members.
Grosshans said most of the concerns regarding sexual abuse has come from the parents of potential members.
“Parents absolutely have those questions,” Grosshans said. “We hold open meetings with families of potential new members so that they can get all the Q&A done that they want to.”
In addition to increased transparency, the national organization has implemented new registration requirements for the troop’s adult leaders. According to the National Council of the Boy Scouts of America, these requirements include “criminal background check and mandatory Youth Protection training” and a “volunteer screening database check.” In addition to these requirements, the two-deep leadership policy forbids one-on-one contact between adult leaders and youth members inside and outside of scouting.
John Rowland, the Scoutmaster for Troop 53, said he appreciates the program’s attempts to protect Boy Scouts.
“One of the things I have always appreciated about Scouts is that even when I was dropping off my older son for a campout that I wasn’t even attending, was they have set up the program in a way to try to protect and defend as many of those situations as they can,” Rowland said.
Troop 53 has been serving the Lawrence community since 1919 and is currently celebrating its centennial year. Rowland said in 2019 the troop reported over 1,000 hours of community service.
In honor of the centennial year celebration, the family of Justin Silar, a Troop 53 alumni who recently passed away in a car accident, donated a plaque with the names of all 265 boys from Troop 53 who have advanced to the rank of Eagle Scout within the past 100 years.
Grosshans, who has been involved with the troop since his undergraduate days as a student at the University of Kansas, has been involved with the troop for 40 years. Grosshans said he continues to work with the group because of all the good the organization does.
“Because of dedicated adult leaders I’m proud to count as friends, many hundreds of boys have grown up with a positive group of peers,” Grosshans said in an email to the Kansan.
Matt Mitchell, a Troop 53 Eagle Scout alumnus who is legally blind, said in a lot of communities he feels isolated as a result of his disability. But when he is with his fellow Scouts, he feels supported and welcomed.
“It’s a wonderful thing,” Mitchell said.
A lot of boys involved in the Scouts joined because they had fathers or older brothers who were in the Scouts.
Caleb Rowland, the troop’s current Assistant Senior Patrol Leader and son of John Rowland said he initially joined the troop because of family pressure. After attending the Boy Scout’s largest high-adventure camp located in the Rocky Mountains of northeastern New Mexico, Caleb said he realized how much joy the Boy Scouts brings him.
Scout Law makes a point to emphasize the things Caleb enjoys about the Boy Scouts:
“A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, reverent,” Scout Law says. Lawrence’s Troop 53 works daily to ensure, even in complicated times, that its Scouts do their best to abide by these 12 principles.